Ollie & Hutch Pin Tufted Pet Sofa with Small to Medium Bed, Blue
Vintage and stylish, this pin tufted pet sofa is a dream come true for cat and dog lovers alike-because your fur-kid deserves nothing but the best. Designed with foam that comforts your pet by relieving body aches, joint pain, hip dysplasia and arthritis for optimal therapeutic support. Featuring a wide sleeping area of soft velvet upholstery, turned wood bun feet and vertical stitching with button tufting on the back cushions, this pet sofa fits with many styles and furniture. Stain resistant and water repellent, the fabric cover is also removable and machine washable to simplify your life. What a perfect choice in pet furniture for your furry friend!