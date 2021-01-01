From vifah
Olina 5pc Honey Fish Bone Eucalyptus Wooden Patio Dining Set - Vifah
This Olina Honey 5-Piece Fish Bone Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Dining Set includes everything you need to create a fantastic outdoor living area. The light wood tone makes it easy to mix and match this set to connect the indoor and outdoor living areas. It has a clean-line frame for an aesthetic look. Crafted from solid Eucalyptus Hardwood. This natural wood conversation set is a perfect weather-resistant option for your outdoor living area. The clean-lined and sturdy structure fit in with any patio style, from traditional to contemporary.