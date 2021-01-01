Garnier Olia Oil Powered Permanent Hair Color, 1.0 Black, 1 Kit

Advertisement
Garnier Olia is unlike any other traditional, permanent hair color. Powered by a 60% oil blend formula with natural flower oils, Olia propels colorants deep into the hair, giving you vivid color results and 100% Gray coverage. The oils help to reverse roughness and dullness without hair feeling weighed down. The non-drip formula has no ammonia, so it smells great as you apply. The end results- Brilliant, long-lasting color and hair that is hydrated, silky, looks full, and up to 3x shinier than uncolored, unwashed hair. What's in the hair dye kit? A developer applicator, a colorant tube, an after-color conditioner, as well as a set of gloves, and the instruction sheet. Packaging May Vary.