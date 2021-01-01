From george oliver
Olen Coffee Table with Storage
With an ultra-modern, two-tone finish and ample storage space, the coffee table is sure to make an impression in any space. Made in Malaysia, this wood coffee table features one drawer to store remotes, cords, and more. Two shelves provide space to display books and magazines, while the spacious tabletop is well suited for a potted plant and a cup of coffee. A two-tone grey and walnut finish is paired with long, vertical brown handles for a cool, contemporary look. Requiring assembly, the Naoki coffee table is supported by splayed legs that create a chic, retro profile. Dimensions: 16.5" high x 41.3" wide x 21.7" deep; Drawer dimensions: 3.9" high x 31.1" wide x 10.4" deep; Legs: 5.9" high; Shelf: 8.2" wide x 21.5" deep x 9.4" high;