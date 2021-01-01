From allen + roth
allen + roth Olearia 8 x 10 Shag Blue Indoor Solid Area Rug | H520L47L
Olearia will add dimension and is versatile enough to be both a statement piece or the backdrop to accentuate your other dcor treasures. Machine woven of 100% polypropylene for long-lasting quality. Inherently stain-, fade- and wear-resistant for fuss-free maintenance. Woven polypropylene backing, rug pad protects the life of the rug and flooring underneath (pad sold separately). Spot clean with mild detergent and vacuum regularly to keep rug looking like new. This shag showcases a solid hue of blue for versatility. 2-in pile height offers a soft underfoot. 7-ft 10-in x 10-ft size is perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and dinning rooms. allen + roth Olearia 8 x 10 Shag Blue Indoor Solid Area Rug | H520L47L