From vintage old usa american flag united states
Old USA United States American Flag Blue Line Policeman Tote Bag
Advertisement
Red, White and Blue United States American Flag. Old style vintage flag of the USA. Worn, vintage American Flag style for device case. For the policeman dad, police officer uncle, grandpa, brother, husband, friend, son. Give to your favorite officer. Protect your device case with this Stars and Stripes USA flag featuring thin blue line for police officers. United States of America. Great for Veterans, members of the military, and proud patriot of the American nation. Patriot policeman. Proud cop. Brave 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.