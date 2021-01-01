From clementoni
Clementoni Old Map Jigsaw Puzzle Collection 1,000-Piece
Clementoni 1000-Piece Puzzle, Old World Map; suitable for ages 12 and up Stunning imagery and richly-saturated colors create a beautiful over-all appearance; finished puzzle measures approximately 26.5" x 18.5" Made in Italy from premium materials; anti-reflection paper and precise interlocking pieces ensure a finished product with a smooth, even surface For over 40 years, the Clementoni brand has been synonymous with creativity, passion and attention to quality Clementoni puzzles are distributed Pierre Belvedere, whose presentation of educational toys is designed to promote imaginative play, Manufacturer: Modello