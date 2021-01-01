Oktoberfest German Flag Banner Mug Beer Lover Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt

Oktoberfest theme design for men & women German flag banner with two beer mugs in retro vintage distressed grunge style, cool novelty gift for proud Deutschland Munich Bavaria native & German Americans who love beer celebrate say Cheers Prost Zum Wohl! Das Oktoberfest die Wiesn party gift idea for men & women who love Germany and German heritage history culture drinking beer bier ale mead wine whiskey booze eating schnitzel dancing music partying and having fun during Oktoberfest beer festival. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.