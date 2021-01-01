From robert abbey

Robert Abbey Ojai FL Ojai 60" Novelty Floor Lamp Aged Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Robert Abbey Ojai FL Ojai 60" Novelty Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metal and woodIncludes an oyster linen shadeIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbHigh / Low switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 59-3/4"Width: 22"Product Weight: 14 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Top Diameter: 21"Shade Bottom Diameter: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Aged Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com