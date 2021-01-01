From westinghouse
Oil Rubbed Bronze 3 Light Mini Pendant, UL Listed
This three-light adjustable mini pendant offers an easy way to customize your lighting. The ribbed-edge canopy, slender cords and shade rings feature a handsome oil rubbed bronze finish. The three-light design works especially well above a kitchen bar or dining area. However you use it, you will enjoy the fixture's versatile style. Westinghouse's customizable fixtures inspire creativity for quick and easy home upgrades. Simply select your fixture and finish, choose your shade and enjoy your new custom lighting. Your light, your choice, your way.