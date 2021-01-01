Ohio - Fellowship of the Maps State Art

Advertisement
Outfitting yourself for a dwarvish road trip? In search of the perfect eleventy-first birthday present? Your quest has led you here, to Isaac Dushku's magical maps. With a zeal for cartography and epic fantasy, Isaac transforms the terrain of your chosen state into a finely inked, black-and-red map that looks like you found it in a wizard's tower, dragon's lair?or perhaps a remarkably comfortable hole in the ground. Each framed print details mountains, rivers, towns, and other landmarks with inspired artistry that will stir your imagination, whether you have a stout heart for adventure or you're more of a pint-by-the-fire type. Designed and printed in Utah.