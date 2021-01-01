From currey & company
Ogden Orb Chandelier by Currey & Company - Color: Black - Finish: Gold - (9000-0238)
The Ogden Orb Chandelier by Currey & Company offers an elegant addition well-suited to a wide range of inside living spaces. Built to astonish as well as illuminate, it uses a sleek ceiling mount and hybrid chain and stem downrod to suspend candelabra-style lamping from a small, central hub. The open lamping blazes out evenly around the fixture, accompanied by an airy globe frame of several offset rings that sweep down from the upper end of the stem, adding a stylish sculptural element to an otherwise simple fixture. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Chinois Antique Gold Leaf / Black