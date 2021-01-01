SONNEMAN Lighting Offset Rectangle LED Flushmount Light - Color: White - Size: 36-"

Clean lines and bright light for modern spaces with lower ceilings. The Offset Rectangle LED Flushmount by SONNEMAN was designed to be a streamlined piece that provides powerful ambient illumination. It has a very low profile, with a large rectangular Aluminum plate held nearly flush to the ceiling and a smaller rectangular ring hanging just below. An Optical Acrylic lens fitted into the ring ensures the even dispersal of bright downlight, while the reflective canopy above magnifies and directs light all around the ceiling. In large modern kitchens or bedrooms, this modern flushmount offers exceptional performance in a space-saving design. Color: White. Finish: Textured White