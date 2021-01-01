SUCK UK - OFFICIAL RECHARGEABLE USB LED BOTTLE LIGHT | REUSABLE TABLE / HOME DECORATION | USB LED LIGHTS | PARTY WEDDING & CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS | DIY WINE BOTTLES MOOD LAMPS | TWIN PACK | MULTICOLOR

The original, high-quality cork shaped LED light that fits almost any bottle. Recharges via any USB outlet in one hour and gives light for three hours once fully charged. Simply twist the light section of the cork-shape to turn on the beautiful glowing light and enjoy Makes a cute table decoration both in And outdoors, no plug sockets necessary Add to special and ornamental wine or gin bottles to create a unique and eye-catching nightlight. Dress your table for a wedding, dinner party, festival or carnival and watch your event glow with a white warming light. Light up your garden patio on a warm summer evening or set the table in your kitchen for a romantic evening meal. Ideal for occasions such as Birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries or Halloween A safe alternative to candles - create ambiance and atmosphere without creating a fire Hazard. Perfect for baby proofing the house or simply for the forgetful Put an end to huge electricity bills and ugly wires that are a trip hazard and difficult to hide. There are no batteries to replace and totally chargeable from any USB port, it’s a light accessory that's completely fuss free Measures 2.3cm(W) x 5cm(H) Cork-shaped light that fits into almost any bottle - A great gift idea for all ages, the Bottle Light is a great stocking filler at Christmas, or birthday present for those who love their fairy lights. Available in both single and twin packs, and part of the Suck UK bottle-light range: choose from Multi-Colour, string, fibre optic or floating bottle Lights and transform your table settings, weddings, home into a light installation