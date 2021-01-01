Office Star Visitor's Deluxe Arm Chair With Designer Plastic Shell, Thick Padded Seat And Back, Black Finished Frame And Sled Base, Cabernet Red Fabri
Description
Features:Thick padded seat and backDesigner plastic shell backBlack finished frame and sled baseProduct Type: Task ChairWeight Capacity: 250Weight Capacity Bucket: 250 lbs - 299 lbsWeight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: NoFrame Color: blackFrame Material: IronFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color (Upholstery Color: Red): RedBack Color (Upholstery Color: Gray): GrayBack Color (Upholstery Color: Dark Green): Dark GreenBack Construction: FabricBack Construction Detail: Seat Color (Upholstery Color: Red): RedSeat Color (Upholstery Color: Gray): GraySeat Color (Upholstery Color: Dark Green): Dark GreenUpholstered: YesUpholstered Elements: Upholstered Seat: YesUpholstered Back: YesUpholstery Material: Faux LeatherUpholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Legal Documentation: Tufted: NoSolid Wood Construction: Seat Material: UpholsteredSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Upholstery Material: FabricSeat Upholstery Fill Material: Back Material: UpholsteredBack Manufactured Wood Type: Back Upholstery Material: FabricBack Upholstery Fill Material: Wood: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationArmed: YesArmrest Type: FixedPadded Armrest: YesFlip-Up Armrest: NoRemovable Arms: Armrest Adjustment Type: Armrest Material: Swivel: YesLumbar Support: YesAdjustable Lumbar Support: Massage: NoTilt Mechanism: NoTilt Mechanism Type: Tilt Lock: YesBack Angle Adjustment: NoLocking Back Angle Adjustment: Seat Height Adjustment: NoSeat Depth Adjustment: NoSeat Angle Adjustment: NoWaterfall Seat: NoSeat Glide Mechanism: NoRecommended Daily Usage: Medium Usage (Up to 8 Hours)Headrest Included: NoAdjustable Headrest: Headrest Material: Padded Headrest: Footrest Included: NoCasters: NoLocking Casters: Removable Casters: Caster Type: Compatible Flooring: ConcreteStackable: NoAnti-Microbial: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoVibration: NoBluetooth Compatible: NoSpeakers: NoHeadphone Jack: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoUL Listed: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: ISTA 1A Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soi