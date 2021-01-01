Office Sound Chair 2.0 Bluetooth Black/Gray - X Rocker

Turn your home or office into your very own entertainment center with this Wireless Bluetooth Office Chair from X Rocker. Two built-in stereo speakers inside the headrest simulate a cinema-quality surround-sound experience, so it's perfect for jamming to your productivity playlist or playing a computer game in your down time. And thanks to the side panel with separate volume and bass level controls, this comfortable office chair lets you find the sound that's perfect for your room, your media and your listening preferences. Pattern: Solid.