Office Chair Metal Base Armchair 360 Degrees Swivel Adjustable Height Accent Chair for Indoor, Pink

Description:The accent chair is made of high quality material, which is soft and comfortable to sit.The armchair is suitable for indoor use, such as living room, bedroom, lounge room, office, and so on.The armchair is adjustable design, you can adjust the height according to your demands.The office chair can be rotated, you can rotate 360 degrees, also easy to move around.The accent chair features curbed backrest and metal base, ensures stability and durability.Specification:Product Dimension: 22.05x20.08x30.9-35.63(H) inch.Packing Size: 25.59x13.78x22.44 inch.N.W: 6.5KGS/14.33lb.G.W: 8.6KGS/18.95lb.The max weight capacity: 250 Pound.Style: Modern leisure. Finish: Velvet & Silver base.Materials:Metal, Upholstered (Seat), Casters, PolyWood.Assembly Required:Yes.Swivel Seat with 360 Degrees, and Adjustable Lift Height.Padded Back & Seat.Arm: Sloped.Metal Base.Color: Pink, gray, lake blue, beige.Package Included:1x Office chair.