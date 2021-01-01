From monarchspecialties
Office Chair - White / Grey Mesh / Chrome High-Back Exec
Advertisement
Elevate your office space with this modern high-back executive office chair in a classic finish. BIFMA certified for commercial or home office use, this chair is both stylish and supremely comfortable with a natural curved padded back, headrest, and armrests that swing back. Upholstered in a durable and breathable commercial grade nylon mesh fabric, with a lock-in lever to conveniently adjust the seat height, and includes a tilt-back mechanism. With five nylon hooded castors on a sturdy chrome base, this easy to assemble executive chair completes your office setup or gaming room in no time!