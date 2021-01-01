Office Chair, Ergonomic Gaming Chair Desk Chair Computer Chair PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair with Flip-up Armrests and Lumbar Support for Office, Gaming and Home, Red

【Flip-up Padded Armrest】Flip up or down the specially designed chair armrests according to your needs. Down position of the armrests will provide an additional support to your arms during the computer activities. And if you need to save some space when having a minute of relaxation just lift it up. The lifting angle is broad enough from 0°to 90°, to meet your daily requirements. 【Stylish PU Leather】Variety of colors and fashionable design will bring more originality to your room's interior. This product can be viewed in black, gray, blue, red or white colors. Excellent PU leather possesses such features as being waterproof, wear-resistant and easy to maintain. Also it can become a perfect present for your family and friends birthdays or different holidays, such as Mother's or Father's day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year, etc. 【Rocking Mode】Rock this chair back and forth when you are tired and up to have some rest. The soft padding on the chair seat will reduce some pressure on the back side of your legs for your more comfortable time spending. This office chair has a 250 pounds weight capacity for long-lasting use. This chair is a real fresh breath for your home, gaming room, office, meeting room, reception room, dormitory, apartment, conference room, etc. 【Height Adjustable】Our ergonomic chair is fitted up with a gas-lifting mechanism. You can smoothly adjust its height by pushing the control bar located under the seat. The back of the chair is designed to be curved in order to ideally fit your spine and reduce back tiredness. Let this chair become your backpain-free experience when sitting by the writing desk, office desk, computer desk, L shaped desk, study desk, corner desk, pc desk, gaming desk, etc. 【Warm Tips】This office gaming chair is packed together with all hardware & tools you might need to construct this product. Carefully following the instruction, it will be easy enough for you to assemble it within less than 30mins. Our customers are offered a special 36-month accessories replacement service. In case of any problem, we will try our best to find a proper solution.