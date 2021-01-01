From edgemod
EdgeMod Office Chair, White
QUALITY MATERIALS - You'll be able to adjust height, tilt tension, and swivel 360º thanks to the quality-tested pneumatic gas lift and tilt/tension mechanism. A chrome-coated steel frame and removable arms and a 5 star Cast Aluminum base make the Tremaine Office Chair sturdy, and the soft vegan leather material will look gorgeous and last! MID-CENTURY MODERN - Make a statement with an adjustable mid-century style chair that completes the contemporary office space. Inspired by a classic mid-century design, this version shows off clean lines and a sophisticated presence. The Tremaine Office Chair is a stylish choice for the home office or conference room. VARIETY OF COLORS - The Tremaine Office Chair is available in the classic black, or you can switch it up with a stunning white, a gorgeous grey, or a beautiful terracotta. There's no limit on possibilities for your space with colors to fit any style room! WARRANTY GUARANTEE - At Poly & Bark quality is our gold standard. We want furniture that lasts. We work with crafters that we know and trust - crafters who offer the level of quality we know our customers desire and deserve. While we don’t limit ourselves to plastics and wood, we do insist on fabulous materials and high-end craftsmanship. Every product we sell comes with a 1-year guaranteed warranty. CHAIR MEASUREMENTS - Overall Product Dimensions: 23"W x 25"D x 34.5" - 38.5"H, Seat Dimensions: 20"W x 20"D x 17.5" - 21.5"H, Backrest Dimensions: 17.5"W x 18"H, Arm Rest Height from Ground: 26" - 29"H, Base Dimensions: 24"W - 24"D, Weight Capacity: 250 lb