From volcom
Volcom Off Tropic Skimpy Bikini Bottoms
Advertisement
Get your curves island-ready in the colorful Volcom Off Tropic Skimpy Bikini Bottoms! Bikini silhouette with contrast stitch detailing. Pull-on styling. Elasticized waist design. Tropical multicolor floral print pattern throughout. Skimpy low coverage. Swim top sold separately. 92% nylon, 8% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash cold, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.