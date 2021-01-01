United Weavers of America Contours Collection Austin Area Rug - 5ft. 3in. x 7ft. 6in., Multicolor, Hand Carved Synthetic Rug with Heatset Olefin Construction

Floor Rug: features a southwestern pattern with heatset olefin construction that blends well with most interior settings. A rug pad is recommended to place beneath the printed rug to ensure slip-proof usage Material: this patterned rug is made from the finest-quality polypropylene that offers maximum stain resistance making it easy-to-clean. The jute backing of this rug adds more durability Design: the olefin rug features an elaborated star in the middle, hand carved in a rich, plush texture to provide an outstanding design definition. The bound edges make it more durable, more relevant for living spaces with high footfalls Versatile Usage: the jute-backing rug is machine-made in Turkey with high-quality colorfast fabric showcasing soothing colors. This classic rug can be used in your living rooms, bedrooms or lobby areas to cover large floor spaces Specifications: the machine-made rug has a multicolor scheme. It measures 5 ft. 3 in. width by 7 ft. 6 in. length with 1/2 in. pile height