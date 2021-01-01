Oey Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Multicolor Area Rug
Description
Features:Colors: Blue/Orange/Yellow/Green/Brown/WhiteBacking material: CottonMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Cotton;LatexPrimary Color: Blue/Orange/Yellow/Green/Brown/WhitePattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Wipe clean with dry cloth. Professional cleaning recommended, can be vacuumed wih a suctionLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningTraffic Material: High Traffic MaterialTraffic Technique: High Traffic TechniqueCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: MulticolorOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 3.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 10.6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 11.35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 23.8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 42.55Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 52.6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 76.75Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 90Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 114Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 114Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 162Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 1 YearWarranty Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 30 DaysWarrant