Troy Lighting Odyssey 5-Light Pendant Light - Color: Metallics

Featuring smooth curved oval shades with open bottoms, the Feiss Odyssey 5-Light Pendant effortlessly draws attention with its translucent glass and radiating glow. Made from hand-wrought iron and plated smoked glass, the Odyssey 5-Light provides ample illumination for nearby surroundings. Its glass ovals radiate from within when lit, showing off the interior bulbs. Vintage Edison bulbs recommended to enhance the pendant's aesthetic charm. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Metallics. Finish: Carbide Black / Polished Nickel