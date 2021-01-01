Fenrir The Norse Wolf Shirts Odin With Fenrir Huginn And Muninn Norse Runes Vintage Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Yggdrasil Tree, Life symbol of Nordic Mythology perfect unique graphic design, cool present for all with Viking roots and who love Scandinavian culture, Nordic Myth, Ragnarok, Viking Helmet, Ragnar, Loki, God Odin, Valhalla, Epic Norse diestressed look. Great gift idea for lovers of Viking, Norse Mythology, Beserker, Fenrir, Beberast, Asbru, Mjolnir, Yggdrasil, Valknut, Aegishjalmur The Helm Of Awe, Huginn and Muninn, Web Of Wyrd, Triple Horn Of Odin, Gungnir, Vegvisir, Pagan Viking Ship. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only