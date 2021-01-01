From huxe
Odette LED Linear Suspension Light by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (EUH2111729)
Advertisement
The Odette LED Linear Suspension Light from Huxe brings the serenity of stargazing indoors through its celestial-inspired design. Appearing to hover like a geometric cloud of light, this fixture is suspended by two thin cords dropped from a sleek rectangular canopy. Slender linear rods are connected by small LEDs, creating a light and airy structure that is both bold and transparent. When illuminated, the LED modules sparkle delicately while brightening the atmosphere with a majestic glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Dark Chrome