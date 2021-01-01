From corrigan studio
Odenton 84" Wide Right Hand Facing Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
Increase the comfort level of your living space now with this Right Hand Sectional Sofa, convertible as a sleeper. The simple but functional design of the sofa will easily be blended into the overall cohesiveness of your living room. The beige color is perfect if you are looking for a complement for your wonderful living room decor. High quality polyester chosen for the fabric makes the surface smooth and soft to touch. The fill is made of 100% polyester foam with high resilience, making the sofa cozy for you to relax. The solid wood frame and legs provides sturdy support for long-time use.