From circus by sam edelman

Odena Ruched Mules - 8 - Also in: 5/5, 9/5, 11, 8/5, 10, 9, 5, 7/5, 6/5, 7, 6

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

True to size - Slide mule - Ruched detailing - Synthetic upper Measurements - Heel height: 1/4"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com