Noble House Odelia Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs (Set of 2), Light Beige and Natural Walnut

Seat yourself around your dining room table with chairs of impressive style and comfortable durability. Featuring elegant curves and iconic mid-century modern splayed legs, our dining chairs are a great addition to any home with their upholstered seats and beautifully finished wood frames. Whether you are inviting guests over for a friendly meal or just settling down with your family, these chairs bring simple yet stunning atmosphere to your dining set so that you can enjoy every meal in impeccable style. MID-CENTURY DESIGN: Blending together iconic splayed legs with a stunning wood frame, our chair set offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this set uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. RUBBERWOOD LEGS: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room. UPHOLSTERED SEATING: These chairs offer beautifully upholstered seating, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a splash of color for the overall set. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each chair is 20.60? W x 19.60? D x 30.80? H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair set. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this cheat set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two. Please note that chairs are not for commercial use.