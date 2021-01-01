Oculux 3.5 Inch LED Round Open Reflector Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R3BRD-F927-WT)

The Oculux 3.5 Inch LED Round Open Reflector Trim by WAC Lighting is a recessed lighting fixture designed specifically for those interior living spaces that may not receive large amounts of light. Its shallow housing depth of just under 4 inches allows it to provide discrete, yet direct and focused lighting to needed areas. Retention clips firmly keep the trim attached to its housing while its die-cast aluminum material provides durability and absorbs heat from the bulb. Dimmable with ELV dimmer sold separately. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White