Oculux 3.5 Inch LED Round Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (R3BRA-N930-BN)

The Oculux 3.5 Inch LED Round Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting is an architectural grade recessed downlight that can be paired with an IC-Rated Airtight new construction or IC-Rated remodel housing sold separately. The wet location listing which means it can be installed in a broad range of applications while the 35-degree visual cutoff provides superb glare reduction. The fixture is designed to fit in tight plenum space. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel