Oculux 2 Inch LED Round Open Reflector Kit by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (R2BRD-F930-BN)

The Oculux 2 Inch LED Round Open Reflector Kit by WAC Lighting is an architectural grade recessed downlight kit that includes a trim, LED light engine, and configurable housing which is ready for installation as an IC Rated new construction or remodel all in one unit. With a wet location listing, this recessed light can be used in a wide range of applications. In addition, the kits 35 degree visual cutoff provides superb glare reduction. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Brushed Nickel