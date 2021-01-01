Retro Vintage Octopus Apparel Gifts & Accessories Blue Octopus Ocean Sea Life Kraken Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Vintage Retro Octopus graphic depicts a large octopus with his tentacles stretched outwards. This kraken design is colored in retro colors. Cool beach accessory for snorkelers, scuba divers, marine biologist & sailors. Best deep ocean octopus gifts. Octopus illustration for kids and adults who love sea creatures. A cool summer octopus for men, women and teens. A cool sea born tattoo style kraken. CLICK ON OUR BRAND FOR ALL DESIGNS! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only