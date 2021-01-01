October 1988 Vintage 33rd Birthday Gifts Retro 33rd Bday T-Shirt

Retro Vintage October 1988 Limited Edition - Made In 1988 - Born In October 1988. This is distressed graphic for men, women, dad, daddy, mom, mommy, grandpa, grandma, pops, papa, father, mother, mama, who's turning 33 years old on 33rd anniversary. Born In October 1988 - Perfect 33rd Birthday Gifts Ideas for Anniversary, bday party, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas or any occasion. Make an awesome 33 years old gift for your love, family and friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem