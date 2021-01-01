Noble House Ocilla 78 in. Charcoal and Dark Brown Polyester 3-Seats Sofa

Add a statement piece to your interior space that will inspire a fresh feel and bring comfort to your living room. Featuring unique thin cushioned armrests and simple button tufting, our sophisticated three-seater sofa is the ideal addition for any living room. This takes a gorgeous classic look and brings an impressive modern twist, easily anchoring your decor in an atmosphere of contemporary elegance. This sofa is finished with beautifully tapered round wood legs, bringing stunning style and outstanding durability to your home. Color: Charcoal and Dark Brown.