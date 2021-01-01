From kirkland's
Oceanside Giclee Whitewashed Framed Art Print
The Oceanside Giclee Whitewashed Framed Art Print captures that breezy, beach day feeling that we all know and love. Perfect for any coastal home, this lively piece will evoke your favorite memories on the shore. Framed print measures 41L x 1W x 41H in. Frame crafted of wood Giclee printed on canvas Whitewashed frame finish Features a coastal subject Enhanced gel finish Hand finished Hues of blue, beige, green, red, and yellow Artist: Gaston Weight: 14 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .