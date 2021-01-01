Nautica | Oceane Collection | Sateen Weave Sheet Set - 100% Cotton Bedding - Silky-Smooth & Softer After Each Wash, Twin/Twin XL, Medium Blue

FABRICATION: 100% Cotton Sateen- wellness sheet: 300 thread count COLOR & FEEL & PLY: A cotton sateen sheet that has a beautifully soft hand; Made with technologies for long lasting freshness, the threads are woven in a tight weave to ensure smoothness on all sets; Experience maximum comfort with these premium sheets that are soft, comfort. The Nautica Oceane wellness sheet features a solid medium blue ground FITS A DEEP MATTRESS: The fitted sheet is made with an elastic band that is on all four sides to ensure a snug fit to all mattress sizes; Fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep; Fitted sheet has a "bottom of bed" label for easy placement on the mattress. The Nautica Oceane wellness sheet features a solid medium blue ground SHEET SET PIECES: Twin/Twin Extra Long Fitted Sheet (1-Piece): 79"W X 39"L, Twin/Twin Extra Long Flat Sheet (1-Piece): 100"W X 66"L, Standard Pillowcase (1-Piece): 32"W X 21"L OEKO-TEX & EASY CARE: Easy care- machine washable. With a focus on performance, this sheet set has a silver topical treatment which helps with long lasting freshnes; Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent