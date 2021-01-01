Swarovski Ocean Adventure Women's Nautical Compass Bracelet with Aqua, Red and White Crystals and a Gold-Tone Plated Chain, an Amazon Exclusive

Beautiful and elegant: The Swarovski Ocean Adventure Bracelet combines precision and quality of brilliant crystals with timeless design and a gold-tone plated chain, a touch of glamour for any occasion Vividly sparkling: The centerpiece of the gold-tone plated chain is the intricate nautical knot paired with a sparkling compass encrusted with aqua, red features complete with white crystal pavé Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Easy to wear: The elegance and versatility of this piece makes for a fashionable addition to any outfit, whether you wear it everyday or for a special occasion Items delivered: 1x Swarovski Ocean Adventure collection bracelet for women, with a gold-tone plated chain and aqua, red and white crystal in a sparkling nautical design, with Swarovski bracelet box