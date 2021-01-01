From blackcraft gothic goth sign
Occult Gothic Emoticon Wicca Witchcraft Goth Blackcraft Tote Bag
Advertisement
This esoteric Satan Graphic shows a occult pentagram with face emoticon. Ideal for satan girls, occult lover and dark magic fans, who believe in the witchcraft, wicca and hermetic thelema with occult geometry. This spiritual Design influences an awesome occasion for blackcraft. Awesome for gothic girl, fortune teller, psychic reader and tarot card reader who loves playing with death card. Be a satanist who loves dark art, mysticism and goth with satan. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.