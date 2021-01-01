From cariuma
Oca Low Rose Canvas Sneaker Women - 8 - Also in: 7, 5, 6
Advertisement
Rio de Janeiro is bursting at the seams with color. From the Escadaria Selarón's world-famous mosaic tiles to the kaleidoscopic costumes of Carnival, our OCA Low in Rose Canvas captures the festive culture of Brazil. Handcrafted using a robust canvas, the OCA Low Canvas exists at the intersection of functionality and style. With CARIUMA's signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole, it ensures optimal comfort and fit. The OCA Low boast a unique cap toe design and a fully-stitched lightweight outsole for a durable, long-lasting shoe. Finishing our OCA Low sneakers with debossed metal aglets. it's all in the details!