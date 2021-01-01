From winsome
Winsome Obsidian Dining, Black
Advertisement
Create a cozy conversation spot in your home or office with this Round Pub Height Table. Sleek and stylish all black is great for social gathers and light dining. It can also serve as a tall accent serving table. Square black top and base. Table top with MDF veneer in black has dimensional edge of 23.6" and stands at 34.6" High. Textured finishing on metal post and base both in black color. Base diameter is 17.5" Easy and light assembly required. Match with our Air Lift Stools for a complete look.