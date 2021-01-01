Oblong Oversized Embroidered Medallion Tassel Decorative Throw Pillow White/Blue - Threshold

From threshold
Spruce up your space in style and comfort with the Oblong Oversized Embroidered Medallion Tassel Decorative Throw Pillow. This decorative throw pillow is centered with five embroidered floral-medallion motifs in blue popping from white background on the top, which reverses to a solid white surface for a look that instantly brings beauty and texture to your bed, sofa or chair. A pair of matching tassels accents each corner to complete the decorative look with a playful vibe. Featuring a soft cotton exterior with a cushioned feel, this rectangular accent pillow offers plenty of comfort thanks to its oversized construction. Mix and match with pillows of different shapes and patterns for an eclectic look in your home.