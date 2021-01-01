Natural Oatmeal Burlap Mattress Cover - Fabric by World Market

Chaise And Daybeds -Our mattress cover brings charm and comfort to your daybed with its neutral oatmeal hue and totally touchable and softly rustic burlap fabric. Add a few favorite throw pillows to create a beautiful seating area. Material: Fabric, Color:Natural. Also could be used for covers,covers daybed mattress,covers mattresses,daybed cover,daybed covers,mattress,mattress covers,slip cover,slip covers,slipcover,slipcovers,Indonesian day bed,Indonesian day bed slipcover,Indonesian day bed mattress cover,Indonesia day bed,Indonesia day bed slipcover,Indonesia day bed mattress cover. By Cost Plus World Market.456326