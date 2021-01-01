Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation By Ere Perez in Yellow

This medium-to-full coverage foundation is enriched with oat milk to deeply nourish and hydrate your skin for a subtle, lit-from-within glow. Latte: for fair-to-light skin tones Honey: for light skin tones Chai: for light-to-medium skin tones Caramel: for golden skin tones Brew: for medium-to-dark skin tones Mocha: for deep skin tones About Ere Perez Ere Perez is an Australian-owned skincare brand that provides healthier, more natural alternatives to your favorite beauty products. By blending their formulas with powerful, skin-protecting antioxidants and carefully sourcing each ingredient, they ensure their line of cruelty-free products are gentle enough for the most sensitive skin.