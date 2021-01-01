Noble House Oana Teak Brown 2-Piece Wood Outdoor Loveseat with Red Cushions

In search of an outdoor furniture set that delivers big on style without dominating the entire patio. Perfect for small yards and urban apartment living, this loveseat sectional is all you'll ever need for those intimate at-home gatherings for only your closest friends; this set comes with 2 twin sectional end pieces, both a left- and a right-arm side, and can be placed next to 1 another at the seams or separated to complement the rest of your current outdoor collection. Features solid acacia wood frames and water-resistant outdoor cushions; stylish, modern, true to classic mid-century design.