Oakside 70" H x 29.5" W Standard Bookcase
Stack it, store it, and display it with this Oakside 70" H x 29.5" W Standard Bookcase from the Canal Street® collection. This industrial-inspired tall bookcase features five, 1" thick shelves each with a spacious surface for you to store and display anything from your collection of books and knick-knacks to decorative plants and photos of your family and friends. You can find room for all your stuff! This 5-shelf bookshelf is finished on all sides for versatile placement so it will look good and add style no matter where it stands in your home – the living room, down the hallway, in the dining room, or even in your bedroom. This open shelf bookcase also features rear crossbars that are not only for stability but also create a unique visual design. This bookcase is finished on all sides for versatile placement in any room of your home. Finished in Northern Oak® and detailed with a decorative, powder-coated metal frame, this one-of-a-kind set of shelves is everything your home needs and more. Color: Northern Oak