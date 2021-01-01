Advertisement
The Feiss Oakmont one light outdoor wall fixture in patina bronze enhances the beauty of your property, makes your home safer and more secure, and increases the number of pleasurable hours you spend outdoors. Inspired by a beautiful church, the Oakmont outdoor collection by Feiss boasts incredible details, from the steeply pitched roof line and softly curved glass panels to an angular backplate, lovely curved arm extension and classic finials. A new patina bronze finish paired with clear seeded glass give this stately collection old world charm. The full offering includes extra small one-light, small two-light, medium three-light and large three-light outdoor wall lanterns, a three-light outdoor post lantern, and a three-light outdoor pendant. Cast aluminum construction ensures durability. Wet rated. Feiss Oakmont 6.5-in W 1-Light Patina Bronze Wall Sconce | OL13100PTBZ