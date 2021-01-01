From andover mills
Oakes 3 - Light Single Bowl Pendant
Our 3-Light Pendant brings Traditional style, and soft illumination to any Dining Area, Foyer or Kitchen Island. It is made from Metal and features a Down-rod with turned details and three diagonal supports that match the finial for a cohesive look. The White Frost Glass Bowl Shade features ribbed details, encases medium base light bulbs (not included) and diffuses their soft glow throughout your space. This Pendant Light hangs from a Single, adjustable chain, so you can fix it to the height of your choosing. Finish: Rubbed Oil Bronze