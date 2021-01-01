From ethnicraft
Ethnicraft Oak Shadow TV Cupboard - 1 Door - Color: Brown
The Oak Shadow TV Cupboard - 1 Door by Ethnicraft is a handsome addition to spaces with a straightforward, clean composition. Made from solid oak wood, this TV cupboard has one door, two drawers, and a flip-down door to help keep everything organized a tucked away. A centered shelf is perfect for a range of accessories, and a small slot allows for easy cord organization. A well-crafted and beautiful blend of form and function, this piece is a simple yet stunning choice to complete a room. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Oak with Black.