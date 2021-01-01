Oak Brook 8 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Description
Features:DimmableAdjustable heightEasy to cleanShades, shaded light, dining room, living room, foyer, chandelier, light, lightsFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Shiny BronzeShade Included: YesShade Color: MetalShade Material: FabricPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: SeededDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B11Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 110Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Product Care: Easy to cleanCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0.15Spefications:Certifications: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 25Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 17Body Width - Side to Side: 37Body Depth - Front to Back: 37Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes